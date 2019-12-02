The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks requests blood donations to alleviate a shortage of types A-positive, O-negative and B-negative blood products. Donations are needed immediately to ensure the maintenance of adequate reserve levels.
During the month of December, participants at all blood drives will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
Donations can be made at the following locations this week:
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• WEBB CITY: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Webb City High School, 621 N. Madison.
• LAMAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Lamar High School, 503 Maple.
• WEBB CITY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Crowder College, 600 S. Ellis.
• EL DORADO SPRINGS: 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Road.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.