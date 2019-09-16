Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has announced a shortage of all blood types. Eligible donors must weight at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
Donations can be made at the following locations this week:
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• LOCKWOOD: noon to 4 p.m. today, Lockwood High School, 400 W. Fourth St.
• JOPLIN: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Southwest Missouri Bank, 801 S. Duquesne.
• CARTHAGE: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Southwest Missouri Bank, 2417 S. Grand.
• AURORA: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aurora High School, 305 W. Prospect.
• AURORA: noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Mercy Hospital Aurora, 500 Porter.
• MONETT: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Scott Regional Technology Center, 2 David Sippy Drive.
• JOPLIN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Freeman Hospital West, 1102 W. 32nd St.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
