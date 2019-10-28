Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is experiencing a shortage of types A-positive, O-positive and O-negative blood. Donations can be made at one of the following locations today through Friday:
• JOPLIN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, College Heights Christian School, 4311 E. Newman Road.
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• COLUMBUS, KAN.: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, Columbus Unified High School, 124 S. High School Ave.
• CHEROKEE, KAN.: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Southeast High School, 126 W. Highway 400.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. Donors will receive a campfire mug during the month of October and a patriotic T-shirt during November.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
