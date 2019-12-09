The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has announced a shortage of O-negative blood and AB plasma, and has requested immediate donations to ensure the maintenance of adequate reserve levels.
Current reserves of O-negative are listed at critical levels, meaning less than a one-day reserve is on hand. The center strives to maintain at least a three-day supply of blood.
During December, participants at all of the center’s blood drives will receive a long-sleeved maroon shirt.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
Donations can be made at the following locations:
• Joplin: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• Pittsburg, Kan: 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday, Pittsburg High School, 1978 E. Fourth St.
• Aurora: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aurora High School, 305 W. Prospect.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
