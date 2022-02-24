U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said Thursday the invasion of Ukraine will have worldwide ramifications and presents a challenge to the United States that it has not known since the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Union more than three decades ago.
"We need to have significant penalties (for Russia) that will have economic impact," Blunt, R-Mo., said in an interview with the Globe. "We need to send every message possible this is not going to be acceptable."
He also said America must stand with its NATO allies, mentioning specifically Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which were seized and annexed by Josef Stalin during World War II. The three Baltic countries gained independence again with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. They joined NATO in 2004, putting themselves under the military protection of the U.S. and its Western allies.
Those nations, as well as Poland, also a NATO member, have been advocating for powerful sanctions against Moscow and NATO reinforcements, worried that Russia's aggression will not stop with Ukraine, which is not a NATO member.
Blunt said Thursday in a separate statement: “For almost eight decades, Western Europe has been a united force with U.S. leadership. It’s important that our newest NATO allies understand our steadfast defensive military commitment to them at this critical moment.”
He also said that President Joe Biden is prepared to send more U.S. troops to Eastern Europe, "and I support that."
Blunt, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, called Putin a "calculating person" who is willing to take risks, "especially if those risks work out to his advantage."
He said he wasn't sure what will happen now with legislation that he and nearly three dozen of his Republican colleagues introduced last week to support Ukraine and punish Russia. Among other things, it includes authorizing Lend-Lease authority for Ukraine. Lend-Lease was a program that started in March 1941 under which the United States supplied food, oil and military hardware, including planes and ships, to the United Kingdom, free France and China, and later to Russia and other Allied nations.
The legislation is called the Never Yielding Europe's Territory Act, or NYET, which is Russian for "no." Several other Republican senators from the Four-State Area are among its sponsors, including Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, of Oklahoma; John Boozman, of Arkansas; and Roger Marshall, of Kansas.
It supports imposition of sanctions on major Russian banks and secondary sanctions on banks that continue business with sanctioned Russian banks, and it provides $500 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine, including $250 million in emergency funding, with $100 million for emergency lethal assistance for critical capabilities such as air defense, anti-armor and anti-ship capabilities. It also creates a Ukraine Resistance Fund to help Ukraine resist attempts to occupy or subjugate any new territory Russia seizes, accelerates congressional review of arms sales and security assistance to Ukraine, and doubles funding for U.S. military exercises in Europe.
"I don't know what will happen with that now," Blunt said. "We want to see how things change in the next three to 10 days."
Blunt also said it is important to look at U.S. energy policies and make sure the country does not become dependent on other sources of energy. Germany, once heavily reliant on nuclear power, is now 60% dependent on Russian natural gas for energy, while much of Europe is 40% dependent.
"I think there is an important lesson here for us," Blunt said.
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said: "Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine and invasion of its territory must be met with strong American resolve. President Biden must act now to hit Vladimir Putin where it hurts, beginning with Russia’s energy sector. The Biden administration should sanction Russian energy production to a halt, and help arm the Ukrainians to defend themselves. At the same time, the White House should reopen American energy production in full. This is the time to show Russia and the world that America will not reward aggression, and it will not be dependent on its enemies."
