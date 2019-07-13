Possible bond issue

The Joplin School District has the bonding capacity to seek a bond issue of $22 million to $25 million from voters in the April 2020 election, if the Board of Education chooses to pursue it. The bond issue would keep the district’s tax levies the same, but it would extend the length of time that taxpayers would pay those rates.

The district currently has an operating levy of $2.78 and a debt-service levy of 91 cents for a total of $3.69 per $100 assessed valuation; the owner of a $100,000 home pays approximately $700 annually in taxes.