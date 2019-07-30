The McDonald County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a female that it says is a possible homicide.
Deputies were called to a section of Highway 59, between Noel and Ginger Blue, on Monday on a report that the body of an adult woman had been found on a steep hillside along the road, according to a statement from Sheriff Michael Hall. They found a female's body and a suitcase that investigators believe she had been put into, the sheriff said.
Lt. Brandon Barrett, of the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, said he estimated the age at her 20s or 30s, but could not yet determine an exact age.
An autopsy is set for today, and the death is being treated as a homicide, Hall said. An identification of the body hasn't yet been made "due to the amount of time the body has been out in the elements," the sheriff's statement said.
More details will be released as they become available.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the McDonald County Sheriff's Office at 417-223-4318.
