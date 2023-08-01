Police on Tuesday released the name of a 50-year-old man who died Thursday when the SUV he was driving ran off the road into Shoal Creek on Joplin's south side.
Joplin resident Stephen L. Allen was found dead inside the vehicle SUV that ran off Glendale Road and into the stream, police said in a news release. Allen's name had been withheld several days while police sought to notify the next of kin.
An autopsy was conducted Friday. While Newton County coroner Dale Owens confirmed Tuesday that he is waiting on the results of toxicology and other tests before ruling on the manner of death, Joplin police Capt. William Davis said investigators have found no indications of foul play.
