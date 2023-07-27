Joplin police on Thursday were investigating the death of a man found inside a van that ran into Shoal Creek on Joplin's south side.
A 2:20 p.m. call to 911 reporting that a vehicle had run off the road into the creek drew emergency responders to the scene near the intersection of Glendale Road and South Jackson Avenue.
Police Capt. William Davis said rescue workers found a deceased adult male inside the vehicle and that a death investigation was begun. The name of the deceased has not been released.
Davis said the Joplin Police Department's major crash team is involved in the investigation.
