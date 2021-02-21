GALENA, Kan. — A boil advisory was issued Sunday morning for part of the Galena public water supply system. The advisory is in effect for all customers located North of Front Street.
The order was issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The state agency said it issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination
The advisory remains in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.
KDHE advised customers to observe the following precautions until further notice:
• If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
KDHE also said water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled, but supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes are advised to consult their physicians.
People with questions can contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm
Restaurants and other food businesses that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.
