DIAMOND, Mo. — A boil order has been issued for some parts of Diamond after a contractor broke a water main.
The order applies to all residents who live on Duke Lane as well as those who live from 5102 to 5391 Lark Road, from 5107 to 5158 Lucas Lane, and 5055 and 5190 Longview Circle.
Other Diamond residents are not included in the order, according to Mayor Brenda Schmitt.
The boil order could be in effect until May 7 or until repairs are completed and results of water testing do not show contamination.
