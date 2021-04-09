Z.L. McGowan (right), a leader of McDonald Territory, examines a map spoofing the possibility of McDonald County secession from Missouri. A mislabeled highway designation and omission on a tourist map in 1961 prompted McGowan and others to create a lighthearted, humorous threat for the county to secede from Missouri. The spoof worked, and the tourism business flourished. The campaign is detailed in a book, "1961 Ozark Breakaway: The Year McDonald County Seceded from Missouri," by Dwight Pogue. Pogue was 16 at the time and his father, a newspaper publisher, was an orchestrator of the effort.

COURTESY | McDONALD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY