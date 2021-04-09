NOEL, Mo. — "Secession" is a loaded word, infused with anger, rebellion and frustration.
Had a secession attempt 60 years ago relied on those emotions for its motivation, said author Dwight Pogue, it would not be remembered as fondly as it is today.
"I think there are 12 states that have talked about seceding today, and it's all about anger, and splitting up," Pogue said. "You're not going to get very far with that."
Six decades ago, McDonald County leaders used humor, whimsy and self-mockery to repair its tourism trade after highway designations and an omission from a tourism map caused damage throughout the community.
Pogue was 16 when his father, a newspaper publisher, became one of the key orchestrators of the secession that captivated the country. He has written a book detailing more about the movement and sharing more about the colorful characters behind it.
The book, "1961 Ozark Breakaway: The Year McDonald County Seceded from Missouri," benefits from Pogue's proximity to the effort. In addition to his father leading it, Pogue took part in activities related to it, such as transporting a staged border patrol and passing out "territorial visas" to visitors across the county. And as he grew older, he became the keeper of photos, journals, newspaper articles and other material related to it.
Those materials combined with Pogue's memories of Noel's curious characters make the book one of the most detailed collections about the secession.
It came about after working with other historical groups that requested use of the materials.
"In 2011, I had a request from the McDonald County Historical Society for photos, because they wanted to do a 50-year anniversary calendar," Pogue said. "Then in 2017 they wanted to renovate the courthouse and put up an exhibition, so I furnished all the photos for that. After that, I thought that I might as well start publishing a book about it."
A process he thought would take two or three months stretched across two years, however. As Pogue worked to confirm dates and verify details, he learned even more about the effort than he already knew.
'Tyranny by Omission'
The focus of the book centers around the years before and the months after April 12, 1961. On that date, state Sen. Lee Aaron Bachler introduced a resolution to form a 51st state around McDonald and some other nearby counties.
While Pogue said the secession attempt was lighthearted and humorous, anger and frustration with the state of Missouri led to it.
In 1960, the state rerouted U.S. Highway 71, taking it from Anderson, Lanagan and Noel south to Gravette, Arkansas, and shifting it through Anderson, Pineville and Jane. All sorts of signs, brochures and souvenirs associated with Highway 71 were no longer accurate. The tourism industry that had beeen built around Shadow Lake in Noel took a financial hit.
A bigger slight occurred in 1961 when a state-published "Family Vacationland" map was released — without any mention of Noel, Pineville or Southwest City. Further, the highway those towns were on was mislabeled.
The map caused outrage across the county. A committee was formed, and a decision to secede from Missouri was reached.
That's when the effort shifted to a focus on humor, Pogue said. More specifically, organizers had to win over hearts and minds of people across the country instead of carrying out vengeance against the state.
Such a feat was difficult to do exactly 100 years after the Civil War, Pogue said. He pointed out a quote from his father: "The McDonald County secession fight should not be construed by anyone as a 'move of animosity' against the state of Missouri. If hatred and intent to get revenge enters into it, we will lose our battle."
Thus the county's effort against "Tyranny by Omission" was formed.
The people involved with the effort turned to diplomacy, self-deprecation and satire. They formed McDonald Territory, dressed up like the hillbillies vacationers joked about, and formed fake border patrols that passed out tourism-related "visas" to visitors. A land rush was staged, and members of a Carthage antique car club participated in an invasion.
"I was 16, and I had just bought my first car, a 1931 Model A Ford," Pogue said. "My car was used for the border patrols."
In his book, Pogue makes the point that the secession effort, while lighthearted, had a ring of seriousness attached to the mystery behind its motivation. It worked — it captured media attention from across the country, including the Kansas City Star, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Chicago Daily Tribune and Los Angeles Times.
Governments took notice. Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus invited the county into his state to form a matching bootheel to Missouri's southeastern corner. Later that year, the Kennedy administration worked to temper the idea of separation from the state after a magazine proposed the idea for the entire Ozarks region.
The effort worked. That year, the Noel post office received an avalanche of mail that Christmas for its stamp. And in 1962, the "Family Vacationland" map restored Noel's place on the map.
Since the secession, Pogue has become an expert in printmaking. Now a professor emeritus of art at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, he is also the author of "Printmaking Revolution: New Advancements in Technology, Safety, and Sustainability," a college textbook.
The dive into history has showed him how the right presentation can help accomplish any sort of goal, and that the strategy employed by the people of McDonald County taught a lesson that could stand to be learned today.
"If the same people from McDonald County approached the issue from anger and been bitter about it, they wouldn't have captured America's heart like they did," Pogue said. "It really took off. That's the difference between people wanting secession today."
