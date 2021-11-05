Boyd Metals, which has a service center in Joplin at 1027 Byers Ave., is being sold to Russel Metals Inc.
The announcement was made Thursday.
Russel Metals, a Canadian company, is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America, and announced in a statement that it has reached an agreement to acquire Boyd Metals for $110 million.
Besides Joplin, Boyd operates service centers in Fort Smith and Little Rock, in Arkansas; Oklahoma City and Tyler, Texas. Boyd's product mix is primarily comprised of carbon steel products, but also stainless steel, aluminum and more.
According to a statement, for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, Boyd generated revenues of $244 million.
Martin Juravsky, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Russel Metals, said Boyd employs 250 people among its five service centers.
"We have a lot of respect for Boyd Metals and its management team and its employees," Juravsky said, when asked what the deal will mean for Boyd employees. "It should be business as usual."
John Reid, president and CEO of Russel, said in a statement: "Over the past 15 months, we have significantly repositioned our business portfolio with the strategic objectives of enhancing returns, increasing margins and reducing volatility."
As part of that strategy, Russel has pursued acquisitions, including Sanborn Tube last year.
"The acquisition of Boyd is a continuation of this repositioning. We believe their culture, experienced management team and business platforms are very much aligned with our existing business as we look to further expand our U.S service center footprint," Reid said in his statement.
Russell also said it carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors.
