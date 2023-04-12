Murder and robbery charges were filed Wednesday on a Branson man in connection with the Sunday slaying of Joplin resident Maria L. Whitaker in Webb City.
Police and emergency medical technicians responding to a call reporting a disturbance at 3:22 a.m. Sunday found Whitaker, 39, unresponsive outside a residence at 1024 W. First St. Resuscitation efforts were initiated and she was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined that Whitaker died of a stab wound to her upper chest or neck.
Police are seeking Nicholas K. Berry, 51, of Branson, in the slaying. Berry remained at large Wednesday as the Jasper County prosecutor's office filed charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action on him.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that Berry was in an argument with Whitaker over money and attempted to pat her down to find some. She slapped his hand away and he stabbed her and took an undetermined amount of cash from her pocket, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit does not state how police know what happened but does indicate that there were witnesses who fear that Berry might come after them.
The victim's name was not released by police until Wednesday due to issues with notification of next of kin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.