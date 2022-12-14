Bre Faircloth has been named the new principal at Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin, effective January.
Faircloth served as a first-grade teacher for six years in the Webb City School District, and was the assistant girls’ basketball coach for nine years. She joined the Joplin School District in June 2022 as assistant principal at Irving Elementary School.
A Webb City High School graduate, Faircloth earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Missouri Southern State University. She also holds a first- through sixth-grade teaching certificate, and received a master's in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.
“It is my absolute honor to become a part of the Royal Heights family,” Faircloth said in a statement. “I look forward to building relationships with the students, staff and community members. I know there are amazing things happening at Royal Heights and our team will continue to build on those things. I also want to express gratitude toward my Irving team. They have been completely supportive of me and have made me feel welcomed. I am eager to get started in this new position.”
Kerry Sachetta, Joplin superintendent, said a statement: “Her approach, ability to build relationships, and instructional focus has served her well in her career. We believe Bre will be a quick study at Royal Heights and hit the ground running on her first day.”
Faircloth succeeds Glenn Coltharp, who has served as interim principal since August 2022.
