Bret Ingle, currently the principal of West Central Elementary School, has been named the new head principal for West Central and Columbia schools. The two schools will merge to become Dover Hill Elementary School once the new building is completed.
Ingle has been with the Joplin School District since 2003. He taught upper elementary classes at Columbia Elementary for eight years before becoming the assistant principal at North Middle School for two years.
"Mr. Ingle has proven himself as a trusted and effective leader within Joplin Schools," Superintendent Melinda Moss said. "His credibility will go far in establishing a newly united Dover Hill Elementary community of learners."
Ingle has served on a number of committees for the district over the years and also has experience as the summer school director. He has also served on the Art Feeds Joplin board and is currently a board member for Bright Futures Joplin.
"I feel extremely blessed to have been a part of Joplin Schools and to have the opportunities that I’ve been given," Ingle said. "I am looking forward to working with both buildings to preserve the histories and traditions of Columbia and West Central, as well as utilizing them to establish a new identity as Dover Hill Elementary."
Ingle has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Missouri Southern State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Pittsburg State University and an education specialist in leadership degree from William Woods University.
