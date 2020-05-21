PITTSBURG, Kan. — Construction crews will begin a project Tuesday to replace the Fourth Street bridge over the KCS railroad tracks.
This project is being managed by the Kansas Department of Transportation and is estimated to take 250 working days to complete.
Work will include reconstructing and widening the road to 52 feet; pouring new concrete at each end of the bridge; and constructing a 10-foot walking trail on the north side of the bridge. Two-way traffic will be carried through the work zone in staged construction phases.
The $6.3 million bridge replacement will be paid with 80% federal funding and 20% state funding. B&B Bridge Co., of St. Paul, Kansas, is the contractor.
Details: 620-231-4170.
