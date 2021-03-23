JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The first examples of what Missouri taxpayers will save in the coming fiscal year as the federal government shoulders a bigger share of Medicaid costs were presented Monday to the House Budget Committee.
One of the amendments prepared by Gov. Mike Parson’s administration for the committee recognizes $83 million in general revenue savings in the managed care and pharmacy programs. and the budget plan from Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, identified $164 million from savings for a variety of medical services.
Overall, Smith cut $245 million of general revenue spending from Parson’s proposed operating budget that spends $34.1 billion overall and $10.6 billion in general revenue. But he said he’s not ready to spend that money elsewhere, despite a record state budget surplus.
“I have been very thoughtful, very careful about how we spend general revenue,” Smith said during the session Monday that gave the committee the first look at his spending proposals.
The committee met for about two hours Monday to get its first look at how Smith has incorporated changes suggested by subcommittees and the other changes in the proposed budget. The committee expects to vote Thursday on the budget bills.
Smith’s spending plan rejected Parson’s mental health initiative, $15 million for crisis stabilization centers, and also the governor’s proposal to sock away $100 million of general revenue in a state emergency fund.
“I would love to expand those services, but we just have to be very cautious with general revenue,” Smith said of the crisis stabilization centers.
The budget plan incorporates Parson’s amendments to spend $18.5 million, including $16.8 million of general revenue, to implement legislation raising the age for accused lawbreakers to be considered adults from 17 to 18.
Unemployment fund
Just before the committee began its meeting, Parson issued a news release announcing he transferred $300 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to the state unemployment insurance fund. The transfer was needed, Parson said in the release, because the fund is being depleted, and otherwise the state would have to borrow money that would be repaid through higher taxes on businesses.
“We have come a long way since the early days of this pandemic, and an increase in taxes is the last thing Missouri employers need as we continue our recovery,” Parson said in the news release.
The release did not mention the other major issue facing the unemployment fund — debts from overpayments. The Missouri House voted March 4 to forgive debts for overpayments from federal programs but defeated an amendment to forgive debts to the state fund. The amendment would have used about $30 million of the money Parson transferred Monday and was defeated because majority Republicans said they were uncertain whether it was legal.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, has pushed to add state overpayments to the debt waiver.
Despite legislative support for the move, Merideth said, “as far as I can tell the governor hasn’t actually started forgiving any federal overpayments, either. Apparently he cares about protecting businesses from the unemployment problem with a tiny tax cut going forward, but isn’t as willing to protect actual unemployed Missourians. I don’t really understand what his plan is.”
The Medicaid savings incorporated into the spending plan so far are a small fraction of what Missouri could expect from changes to federal law. The standard Medicaid plan is supported by state and federal funds, and absent the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri would pay about 35 cents of every dollar used by the program.
The savings are from a reduction in the state share of 6.2% because of the national emergency. That reduction will continue until the end of 2021. The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill signed earlier this month by President Joe Biden also includes help for states that expand Medicaid coverage. Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act in August, with services starting July 1.
For two years, the relief bill will cut the state’s cost for its existing Medicaid program by 5%. That, along with a bigger federal share for home- and community-based programs, will mean savings of about $1.4 billion to the state general revenue fund, the Missouri Budget Project estimates.
Parson’s budget proposal estimated the total cost of Medicaid expansion, including administration, at $1.9 billion, with $130 million from general revenue, $1.65 billion in federal costs and the remainder from a variety of state funds.
Smith’s plan, put into a separate appropriation bill from the regular Medicaid program, pegs the cost at $1.7 billion, including $113 million from general revenue.
