A $6.2 million building permit has been issued for the historic Olivia Apartment building in Joplin.
It is the second such permit for the Olivia, which dates to 1906; an earlier building permit was issued for the roof following a fire in 2020.
"We are going to make her one of the most beautiful apartment buildings in the West, just as she was originally," said Jeff Neal, with Neal Group Construction and Restoration, referencing early descriptions of the building when it was first built as the “handsomest apartment house in the West."
The goal is 34 units for the Olivia, 320 Moffet Ave., as well as units in the nearby duplex to the north.
Blue Haven Homes and Bykota LLC is the developer.
"We are ready to start framing it back up and bringing it back to life," Neal said.
