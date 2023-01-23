The 1 Million Cups program will host a presentation by Ken Coleman on Wednesday at the Advanced Training and Technology Center, 420 Grand Ave. in Joplin.
A networking opportunity with coffee will begin at 8:30 a.m.; the presentation begins at 9 a.m.
Coleman has been a real estate agent and broker, closing more than $1.5 billion in sales in Southwest Missouri. He was instrumental in the formation and funding of the privately owned public-use airport in Branson and served as the first chairman of the Branson Airport Development Board.
He is co-owner and founding member of The Tire Tag, a parking violation system. He is the author of four books: "Climb to the Top in Real Estate," "Focus on the Five," and the forthcoming "Focus on the True Five" and "Legend of Table Rock."
Coleman also has presented at 168 1 Million Cups chapters all over the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.