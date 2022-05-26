BENTONVILLE, Ark. — One of the largest museum endowments in the country has been given to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
The $10 million gift from the Alice L. Walton Foundation will focus on the development of the next generation of arts leadership, museum officials said. It will be used to enhance its internship program and broaden the hands-on learning experiences students can receive at the museum and its satellite campus, the Momentary.
“Five years ago, we strengthened an already successful internship program to focus on hiring and nurturing leaders from diverse backgrounds," said Alice Walton, the founder, board member and chair emeritus of Crystal Bridges, in a statement. "Today, we recognize there is still work to do. I believe it’s essential for museums to build an inclusive culture, and in order to do so, it’s imperative to educate and develop future arts leaders.”
The endowment will allow Crystal Bridges to partner with Spelman College in Atlanta and Fisk University in Nashville to recruit interns from populations underrepresented in arts leadership. The goal, officials said, is to build a diverse workforce through the next generation of arts leaders.
The gift also will allow Crystal Bridges to add an administrator position focused solely on the internship program. The intern coordinator will monitor the quality of the individual experience, implement new museum practices and prepare interns for additional coursework and employment opportunities in the field.
Founded in 2017, the Alice L. Walton Foundation works to provide access to programs and offerings that improve people's well-being and create diverse and inclusive communities. The foundation has previously supported internships and training at East LA Community College and LACMA in Los Angeles and a partnership with the Atlanta University Center Collective, including Spelman College, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.
