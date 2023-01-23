Two area residents have been named to state boards and commissions, Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday.
David Sater, of Cassville, was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.
Sater is a retired pharmacist and former owner and operator of Sater Pharmacy in Cassville. He also is a former state senator for District 29 and a former state representative for District 68. He has been a member of the Missouri Pharmacy Association since 1973.
Sater holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Missouri State University and a doctorate of pharmacy from the University of Missouri in Kansas City.
The Coordinating Board for Higher Education oversees the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. Its chairman is Gary Nodler, of Joplin.
Chris Williams, of Carl Junction, was appointed to the Missouri Mining Commission.
Williams is vice president of operations at Capital Materials in Jefferson City. He also serves on the executive committee of the Missouri Limestone Producers Association. He previously was vice president of aggregate operations for Erlen Group.
Williams holds an associate degree in business administration from Missouri Southern State University.
The Missouri Mining Commission, established in 1971, issues mining permits, oversees Missouri’s Abandoned Mine Land Program, establishes rules and regulations for mining activities and provides oversight for investigations and inspections necessary to ensure compliance, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.