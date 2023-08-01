CARTHAGE, Mo. — The 44th annual Marian Days Festival officially kicks off Thursday, but campers started arriving about a week ago, with preparations by the city of Carthage and the host Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer having been in the works for months.
One of the largest religious pilgrimages in North America, Marian Days brings tens of thousands of Vietnamese Catholics to Carthage to see family and friends, participate in different worship programs, and worship in a variety of ways.
The event wraps up Sunday morning.
The Carthage Police Department helps provide security for the event, with the monastery reimbursing the city for 75% of the cost of that service.
Officers with the Carthage Police Department spend months in advance of Marian Days making preparations to bring in dozens of officers from departments across the region to create what is essentially a police force within a police force to patrol the grounds while maintaining routine patrols in the rest of Carthage.
“At its peak, we’ll have 30 police officers patrolling the grounds at Marian Days,” Lt. Jeff Pennell said. “We’ve got dozens of people coming from agencies all over the place, and some officers take multiple shifts.”
Lt. Eric Miller said the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer informed the city to expect a much larger attendance when compared with the 2022 Marian Days.
Last year was the first year Marian Days was held after a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it wasn’t announced until late in the spring that the 2022 event would even happen.
“We’ve been gearing up for this,” Miller said. “Knowing there’s going to be a larger crowd, we’ve added a few more security positions here and there. We put out sign-up sheets for other agencies to fill out early, and luckily they’ve all gotten filled for us. We have plenty of staffing for security.”
One big change for the department is a new security command post. For years, the command post was set up in the parking lot of the former Salvation Army Church at 125 E. Fairview Ave.
The Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer bought the building in 2022 and built showers on the lot in 2023.
“We weren’t forced to change,” Miller said. “The fathers still offered to let us use that parking lot, but we felt there might be too much foot traffic coming and going through our command post, so the Nazarene Church stepped up and allowed us to use this. It has more space and air conditioning, and it’s been pretty awesome for us. We really appreciate them letting us use their lobby.”
Nazarene Church pastor Dustin Ledford said the church was pleased it could help the city and the Marian Days organizers.
“We have always tried to be a good neighbor,” Ledford said. “We work really close with the fathers throughout the year on different things.”
Another change is officers working the event are getting more money for their time.
Officers who sign up for shifts at Marian Days are paid $40 an hour, a rate established by the city of Carthage and the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer and an increase from $30 an hour last year.
Police Chief Bill Hawkins said surrounding agencies are paying $40 and sometimes $50 an hour to officers to work security at private events and that he felt the increase was needed.
“Some of the officers from the surrounding agencies would have worked the event at $30 because they just love to work Marian Days,” Hawkins said. “It’s an experience you can only get working Marian Days, meeting with these people and working in this environment."
