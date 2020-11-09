NEOSHO — On Saturday, the Neosho Farmers Market hosted its third annual Handmade Holiday Market. The weather was sunny and warm for the event that featured 46 vendors offering handcrafted wares, food and beverages to attract Christmas shoppers.
Scott Hall, who organizes Neosho’s farmers markets throughout their season, said the Holiday Market was an opportunity for vendors to sell wares that wouldn’t always be available at a normal market day.
“The farmers market ends in October when the produce is running out,” Hall said. “But the artisan vendors ... I feel like we’re cutting them short because the holiday season is their best season.”
Hall also said the market has been careful to take measures against spreading disease. He designed the booth layout to allow people the most room possible to spread out and placed hand washing stations near the entrance.
“All season long, including this one, we’ve worked with the health department, " Hall said. "... Hand-in-hand, they’ve been a partner with us to make sure we’re meeting all the needs.”
Cortney Riddle took the vendors’ applications and, with the help of a committee, selected which could come to the Holiday Market. She said each vendor had to submit photos of their wares, and they were selected based on originality.
“I love hearing all the people share their stories with me … why they’re doing this,” Riddle said. “It’s not always just to make a dollar.”
Coralee Born makes quilts in her spare time and brought stacks of them in a variety of sizes to sell at the Holiday Market. She said she only sells at two events, but she likes to make the quilts and meet new people.
“It’s truly a labor of love,” Born said. “Like this one took me over seven hours to quilt the quilt, not to sew it.”
Other vendors, such as Lisa Florey, come to the Neosho Farmers Market every opportunity they get. Florey said she has been at the Holiday Market all three years and makes frequent appearances at artisan market days. She said the best part of Neosho’s Holiday Market is that everything is handmade.
“It’s really neat to see the variety of talent ... that you don’t always get to see at these shows.” Florey said.
That variety ranged from a blacksmith’s shop to cosmetics and from honey to rugs.
Renee Laney came from Carthage with her daughter and grandson to visit the Holiday Market for the first time. She said the diversity of wares was her favorite part of the market. The blacksmith’s booth was of special interest to her grandson.
“It’s a visual for him to understand how things come about, and you don’t get that a lot,” Laney said.
As in the case of the vendors, regular customers returned to visit the Holiday Market. Jo McLemore said she was glad to have hours to spend at the Holiday Market.
“When they do the regular farmers market,” she said, “to me it feels like they close way too early.”
Hall said the Holiday Market is an important opportunity for artisan vendors and customers alike.
“I think it’s just one more chance,” said Hall, “before the end of the year, to get the community together ... introducing new folks to what Neosho has to offer and bringing back our regulars one more time.”
The regular farmers market season will resume in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.