Voters in three Jasper County communities will be casting ballots on a proposed local marijuana sales tax and other issues on Aug. 8.
The cities of Alba, Airport Drive and Duquesne are asking their residents to allow them to impose a 3% sales tax on the sale of recreational marijuana in their cities.
Airport Drive voters will also decide whether the village board of trustees can forgo an election if the number of people who file for elective village offices is the same as the number listed on the ballot.
If those numbers are the same at the filing deadline, an election would not be held, saving village taxpayers the expense of an election. In those instances, those who filed would assume the office at the time when they would have been sworn in if there had been an election.
Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said absentee balloting for those elections started June 27. Voters who need to vote before the election should come to the county clerk’s office in the courthouse in Carthage or the courts building in Joplin to cast a ballot, or mail the clerk’s office to ask for an absentee ballot.
Davis said Airport Drive is the only one of the three communities that currently has a marijuana dispensary. The other two towns are putting the tax before voters just in case a dispensary is opened in their city limits.
A city or county with one dispensary could bring in $100,000 to $150,000 a year, according to a sales estimate made by the Missouri Municipal League, a statewide organization of city governments.
The 3% local sales tax on the ballot, if passed, would only be charged on recreational marijuana sold at a dispensary.
This tax was included in a constitutional amendment approved by voters in November 2022.
Statewide, the amendment was approved by a 53% majority vote. In Jasper County, voters were not in favor of the amendment, which received the support of only 42% of voters.
Voters in the Jasper County towns of Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, and Carl Junction approved the sales tax in April.
