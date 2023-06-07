CARTHAGE, Mo. — American Ramp Co. of Joplin is this month’s sponsor of Food Truck Friday in Central Park, and it is setting up what could be a preview of a new form of recreation proposed for Carthage.
Evan Moss, action sports development specialist with American Ramp, said the company will install a portable bicycle pump track in Central Park for riders to try out from noon to 9 p.m. Friday.
Moss said the pump track is carried in pieces and is bolted together to form a number of configurations, depending on how many pieces are brought.
“This specific track we’re taking is going to be laid out in more of an oval, and it will be beginner to intermediate level that will fit in the space at Central Park,” Moss said. “It has berms and rollers and simulates a pump track. The idea is we would take it out there to raise awareness toward this type of recreation for any future bike park plans that Carthage could have.”
Alyssa and Zach Hess, owners of Hess Brothers Bicycles on the south side of the square in Carthage, talked last month with the Carthage City Council’s Public Services Committee about the possibility of developing a bicycle park in Carthage’s Municipal Park in the near future.
They presented an artist rendering of a bicycle playground located on the north edge of Municipal Park near the existing playground, a picnic shelter and the existing restrooms.
A pump track would be one of at least three elements of this bicycle park.
Alyssa Hess said the bicycle park would be a chance for Carthage to lure bicycle riders traveling down Interstate 49 to “the mountain bike capital of the United States, which is located in Bentonville, Arkansas.”
“They’re going by us all the time, and we see them with their bicycles loaded up on the back of their cars and SUVs,” she said. “This would be a great stopping point for them. We could bring a lot of people into the community to see what Carthage is rather than them just driving right on by.”
Zach Hess said pumping is a maneuver where bicyclists gain speed and energy on hills and curves without pedaling.
“It’s sort of a full-body, legs and upper body maneuver where you push the bike down the backside of a hill or a small bump or roller,” he said. “It’s fun, and you can do it with pretty much any kind of bike. You don't have to have a mountain bike or BMX bike or a specialty bike."
The Hesses compared their bike playground proposal to one at The Johnson Center in Bentonville. That park is 2.75 acres and consists of an asphalt pump track, a skills course and a bicycle playground for younger riders.
One of the advantages to the location on the north side of Municipal Park is that it would be an easy bike ride from there to the trailhead of the Ruby Jack Trail that runs from Carthage to Carl Junction.
Zach Hess said they’ve been meeting with Carthage Parks and Recreation Director Abi Almandinger, the Carthage Chamber and American Ramp Co. in an effort to work out the details of the park and raise the money needed to build it.
The bicycle park would likely be built in stages, depending on funding available.
The park proposal was presented to the public services committee as a concept. No action was taken by the committee.
The Hesses and American Ramp said they are committed to the project and while specifics are still to be worked out, they would be working to raise funds to build the park somewhere in Municipal Park.
People interesting in riding on the pump track at Food Truck Friday will need to bring their own bicycles and helmets.
They will also have to sign an insurance waiver for American Ramp Co. before they’re allowed on the track.
Moss said experienced skateboard or scooter riders could also ride on the ramp. Hess Brothers Bicycles will also have a table set up near the pump track.
