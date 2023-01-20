Rachel E. Dobbs, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Neosho, and Casey Watson have accepted invitations to become limited partners in The Jones Financial Cos., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.
Dobbs joined Edward Jones in 2017 and has served investors in Neosho for the past five years.
“I am honored to be invited to become a limited partner in the firm,” Dobbs said in a statement. “I value working at a firm with such a strong sense of purpose — to make a positive difference for our clients, colleagues and community.”
“I couldn’t agree more,” Watson added in a statement. “I’ve always enjoyed my job and the Edward Jones culture that promotes personal relationships, teamwork and doing what’s right for our clients. So, being an owner in this firm is really exciting.”
Edward Jones currently employs 50,000 associates throughout the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada.
This is the firm’s 18th limited partnership offering in its 100-year history.
Locally, other associates have accepted the offer, including financial advisers Joe Ringstaff, Gary Gift and Kevin Hatfield, along with branch office administrators Rosetta Peoples and Becky Adams.
The Jones Financial Cos. was created in 1987 to enable the firm to expand into new business areas while allowing it to remain a partnership. It owns Edward D. Jones & Cos., which operates under the trade name Edward Jones, as well as other affiliates including the Edward Jones Trust Co., Olive Street Investment Advisors, Edward Jones and an international financial services subsidiary in Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.