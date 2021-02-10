The Arvest Foundation announced recently that it awarded more than 40 grants totaling $232,500 to organizations serving Joplin and surrounding communities in 2020.
Communities served included Carthage, Lamar, Lockwood, Monett, Nevada, Neosho and Webb City, as well as Miami, Oklahoma, and Pittsburg, Kansas.
“We are blessed in our area to have an amazing group of organizations that meet the needs of our citizens in so many ways,” Chad Evans, president for Arvest Bank in Joplin, said in a statement. “These groups steadfastly go about their mission, often unseen and unheard until the need arises, when they show up to help. Emergency shelter, food insecurity, health needs, quality-of-life opportunities, and support for our students and children are just a few of the issues that our not-for-profit organizations address each and every year.”
Grants are based on recommendations from local Arvest leadership, and the use of these grants varies depending on the organization's need.
Grants ranged from $600 to $16,000.
Recipients in Joplin included Connect2Culture, the Creative Learning Alliance, Aspire of Southwest Missouri, Freeman Health System, Mercy Health Foundation, Children's Center of Southwest Missouri, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, the Family Self Help Center, the MO/KAN Partnership and Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance.
Ozark Center earns CARF accreditation
Ozark Center has been received another three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. The accreditation comes after a review of Ozark Center programs and policies by CARF.
“Five CARF surveyors recently spent three days applying 2,700 different CARF standards during a comprehensive accreditation visit at Ozark Center,” Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center's chief administrative officer, said in a statement. “In a rare occurrence, Ozark Center received zero recommendations for improvements at the conclusion of the accreditation visit and was awarded a three-year accreditation."
CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accrediting agency for health and human services providers in aging services, behavioral health, child and youth services, durable medical equipment, employment and community services, medical rehabilitation, opioid treatment programs, and vision rehabilitation services.
CARF survey team leader Donna Daley said in a statement that Ozark Center “received high praise from the Department of Mental Health in Missouri and is often asked to pilot projects, and is one of the top few Certified Community Behavioral Health Organizations in the state.”
Tyson Foods launches Upward Pathways effort
Tyson Foods announced recently it is launching Upward Pathways, an in-plant career development program for employees, providing job skills training and workforce certifications at no cost.
The program will be tested at 10 of the company’s plants and is a partnership between Tyson, adult education providers and community colleges.
Completion of the Upward Pathways curriculum will culminate in a Tyson-branded credential that recognizes the skills gained by team members and signals readiness for advancement within the company.
Industry-recognized workforce certifications focusing on safety training and other areas also will be offered. Additional areas of focus include digital fluency and soft skills training, such as time management and leadership.
“Our team members are the most important part of our business, and we view it as our responsibility to provide opportunities to grow and thrive in their careers,” John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer, said in a statement.
Upward Pathways will be led by Anson Green, who joined Tyson Foods in 2020 after seven years serving as the state director for Adult Education and Literacy for the state of Texas.
Neither the Noel nor the Monett plants in Southwest Missouri were included in the pilot program, which did include Berryville and Green Forest, Arkansas, and the plant in Finney, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.