Arvest Bank was recently recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks.” It is the third consecutive year the bank has received the honor, which is based on customer feedback.
Forbes produced its “World’s Best Banks” list in collaboration with Statista, its market research partner. The list is based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 43,000 bank customers across the world.
“Recognition based on customer feedback is especially gratifying, and we owe a special thank-you to our customers for their patience during the past year and for continuing to give us the opportunity to serve them,” Chad Evans, president for Arvest in the Joplin region, said in a statement. “Our associates deserve a big thank-you, too, for persevering through so many challenges.
“It’s also worth noting how many of our customers have changed the way they bank over the last year. While we plan for a return to a more normal way of doing business, we want our customers to know we are dedicated to innovation and driving change. We want to serve in the ways that are most convenient to our customers.”
In addition to being part of the last two “World’s Best Banks” lists, Forbes named Arvest one of “America’s Best Large Employers” in both 2017 and 2018, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers for Women” in 2018.
Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks.
