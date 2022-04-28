Arvest Bank announced Thursday that it has raised 547,738 meals, more than half its goal in the Million Meals campaign that it launched April 1.
Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local families. Funds raised through Arvest Bank in Joplin will go toward Bright Futures Joplin, Webb City Cares, Bright Futures Carl Junction, Bright Futures Carthage, Lockwood Ministerial Alliance, Good Samaritan Shop, Community Outreach, Pittsburg (Kansas) School District, Miami (Oklahoma) First United Methodist Church, Newton County Food Basket Brigade and Monett Community Kitchen.
“We are blown away by everyone who has donated to and supported the campaign so far,” said Rebecca Dunham, sales manager of Arvest Bank, in a statement. “We know the meals raised will be truly impactful this summer, when a lot of kids don’t have access to meals they ordinarily receive at school and when many of our food partners report fundraising challenges."
The campaign runs through May 28. Monetary donations are accepted at any Arvest branch.
Arvest also has raised more than $27,000 from its customers via its Arvest Go app, and officials hope to break the previous record of $38,429 raised through the app.
For details, go to www.arvest.com/millionmeals.
