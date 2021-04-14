Arvest Bank has launched its 11th annual Million Meals campaign to provide at least 1 million meals to those in need throughout the Four-State Area.
Southwest Missouri agencies that will benefit from the campaign include Crosslines of McDonald County in Anderson, Harvest Church in Aurora, Carthage Bright Futures, Cassville Community Food Pantry, Joplin Bright Futures, the Good Samaritan Shop in Lamar, Monett Community Kitchen and Food Pantry, Newton County Food Basket Brigade in Neosho, Nevada Community Outreach and Backpacks of Love Program, Carl Junction Bright Futures and Webb City CARES.
In Southeast Kansas, the Pittsburg School District is a partner agency. In Northeast Oklahoma, partner agencies include the Christian HELP Center in Grove, Caring Kitchen in Jay, Miami First United Methodist Church and Craig County Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Vinita.
Arvest conducts Million Meals in the spring each year because food banks typically report an increased need in the summer, when many children do not have the benefit of eating meals at the schools they attend.
According to the Food Research & Action Center, only one child participated in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer nutrition programs in July 2019 for every seven children who received a free or reduced-price lunch during the 2018-19 school year.
To participate in the Million Meals initiative, community members can make monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-thrus or by calling 866-952-9523. Arvest customers also can donate through the bank’s app and website. Every dollar raised provides the equivalent of five meals for those in need.
The initiative has provided the equivalent of more than 17 million meals since its inception. This year’s campaign will wrap up its fundraising efforts by May 29.
Details: arvest.com/millionmeals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.