Arvest Bank will host a free, contactless Shred-A-Thon on Saturday to support its Million Meals campaign.
The event will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. outside the Arvest branch at 402 S. Range Line Road. Shredding will be provided at no charge; monetary donations for the Million Meals campaign are encouraged.
Residents can bring personal and financial documents to the Shred-A-Thon to be shredded and recycled. Staples, paper clips, binder clips and manila folders don't have to be removed. Three-ring binders, cardboard, plastics, hard drives, computer discs and copies cannot be shredded.
Participants should place the documents in boxes in the trunk of their vehicle for Arvest employees to unload. Arvest employees also will direct the flow of traffic, offer bottled water and accept monetary donations for Million Meals.
Million Meals is a local food drive campaign aimed at providing at least 1 million meals to those in need, benefiting 11 food partners in Joplin and the surrounding communities. Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals. Food donations will not be accepted this year.
In addition to the Shred-A-Thon, residents can support Million Meals through May 29 by making monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-thrus in Joplin, Neosho, Monett, Carthage, Lockwood, Lamar, Nevada and Webb City, or by calling 866-952-9523. Customers also can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app.
Details: arvest.com/millionmeals.
