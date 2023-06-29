ASBURY, Mo. — A landmark on the prairie in northwestern Jasper County for more than 50 years, the Asbury Power Plant, with its twin smokestacks more than 400 feet tall, was bought to the ground in a few seconds by controlled demolition early Thursday.
“It came down a whole lot faster than it went up,” said Brenda Polen, who has lived just south of the plant all her life.
Liberty Utilities officials said the demolition went exactly as planned without a hitch.
Polen said she and her family went to the open house for the plant when it opened in 1970 and that she never thought she’d see it demolished.
“I thought it was going to be here forever," Polen said. "I thought it would be here way past me. It’s really sad now to see it down and gone. It’s changed everything, and it definitely won’t come back.”
Shaen Rooney, director of strategic projects for Liberty, said the Asbury Power Plant had been retired for almost 3 1/2 years, and it was time to have it taken down.
“There was asbestos and other hazardous materials that were used at the time it was constructed, and it was time to get rid of that stuff and recycle the materials that were tied up in the building of the plant and release that site for future development,” Rooney said. “Then there’s also the fact that a structure that large requires a great deal of maintenance. You find that when a building is no longer continually occupied like it once was, things begin to deteriorate.”
The Asbury Power Plant was commissioned by Empire District Electric Co., Liberty’s predecessor, and started producing electricity June 1, 1970, using coal mined at that location for fuel. It was upgraded a few times.
• In 1990, Empire spent $30 million to convert the plant to use higher-quality coal brought from Wyoming on rail cars, a move which reduced emissions by 80%.
• In 2008, Empire installed a selective catalytic reduction system at a cost of $32 million to reduce emissions by up to 85%.
• From 2012-2014, Empire spent between $112 million and $130 million to upgrade the plant to meet new EPA regulations that went into effect in 2015. The upgrades, which included building the second, taller smokestack, were meant to remove 95% of sulfur emissions and 99% of particulate matter.
In 2017, Liberty acquired Empire and announced plans to pivot to wind energy. It has three wind farms now.
The Asbury Power Plant was removed from service in March 2020.
Rooney said renewable energy such as wind and solar energy has become less expensive and more efficient, making coal-fired plants less efficient economically.
Word of the demolition had made its way to social media, and a few people parked on roads around the Asbury plant Thursday morning to watch the spectacle.
Vehicles were parked along Thorn Road from County Road 290 to the west. County Road 300, which runs in front of the plant, was closed to traffic north of Thorn Road.
The explosives detonated, dropping the plant itself into a pile of rubble. A small burst of fire emerged from the explosions, something Rooney attributed to coal dust in one of the storage silos.
Further explosions caused the older smokestack to break in half as it fell to the northeast, then another set of explosions caused the newer smokestack to drop straight down by a few feet before it fell to the northeast.
“Those stacks fell like trees,” Polen said. “I thought they'd come down together, but one came down before the other one did.”
Joe Henry, who also lives just south of the plant, said he and his wife talked about how they would give directions to their home without the power plant.
“That’s our landmark," he said. "It was a little sad to see it come down. I don’t really know why it was sad. You just hate to see the neighborhood change.”
