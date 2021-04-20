AT&T announced it has recently added eight new cell towers across several counties in Southwest Missouri to enhance the region's 4G LTE coverage.
These counties include Greene, Jasper/Joplin, Hickory, Polk, Christian and Taney.
“We want our customers to have a great experience. With AT&T 4G LTE service, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while steaming video, sharing on social media or connecting virtually with family and friends. We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that," Craig Unruh, president of AT&T Missouri, said in a statement.
AT&T in a statement said it is also giving first responders on FirstNet — America’s public safety network — access to always-on, 24-hour-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. In a statement, AT&T compared it to a "public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band — or lane — can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers."
