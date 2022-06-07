Victims continue to lose money to scammers pretending to be from government agencies, according to new research from the Better Business Bureau.
In 2021, consumers’ reports to the Federal Trade Commission totaled losses of more than $445 million in government impostor scams, including impostors offering phony government grants, the BBB report said. That’s up drastically from the $175.4 million reported lost to such scams in 2020.
The median loss in government grant scams rose from $800 to $1,000, making it one of the more expensive scams reported in 2021, according to BBB data. The report also showed government impostor scams as the No. 2 reported scam by businesses in 2021.
To avoid government impostor or government grant scams, BBB urges people to remember:
• Federal agents won’t call you. Government agencies like the Social Security Administration, IRS or FBI do not call people with threats or promises of money.
• Do not trust your caller ID because scammers can spoof legitimate numbers. If you receive a phone call, check with the real agency by going to the agency’s website directly, then click “contact us” to find out how to connect. Do not trust numbers that may be included in emails or text messages.
• Do not click on links inside a text message or email purporting to be from a government agency.
• Social Security numbers are never “suspended.” The Social Security Administration will never threaten to arrest you because of an identity theft problem.
• Never provide your bank account or other personal information to anyone who calls you claiming to be associated with the IRS. The IRS generally makes its first contact with people by regular mail — not by phone — about taxes.
• Never pay with a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. No government agency will take those forms of payment.
• Don’t pay for a “free” government grant. If you must pay money, it isn’t free. Go to grants.gov and Financial Consumer Agency of Canada for lists of official grants.
