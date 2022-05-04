The Better Business Bureau in Springfield is warning Lawrence County residents of a scam related to the alleged foreclosure of their house.
A couple in Monett reported to the BBB that they had received a letter, bearing a BBB logo, from a company claiming that their house had a pending auction date later in the month. The letter, from a company called Foreclosure Home Retention LLC, claims that the homeowners will lose their house if they do not call for the firm's services.
Stephanie Garland, a regional director for the Better Business Bureau, said the company is not accredited with BBB and is misusing the BBB logo in its letters to homeowners.
To report a scam or to check whether a company is accredited with BBB, go to bbb.org/scamtracker or call 417-862-4222.
