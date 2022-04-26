NEOSHO, Mo. — Bryce McDermott, chief financial officer of Branco Enterprises Inc., has been selected to serve on the National Executive Committee for the Construction Financial Management Association.
CFMA is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the educational needs of construction financial professionals. It is the primary source of education and resources for construction financial excellence.
McDermott joined Branco in 1999, taking the position of controller. He was promoted to chief financial officer in 2017.
He was the only individual selected from Missouri to serve on the National Executive Committee. He previously worked with other business leaders in Neosho to form a local CFMA chapter.
“Bryce is a wonderful example of servant leadership. His experience and knowledge have been instrumental in the growth of our organization,” said Justin Branham, Branco president, in a statement. “Bryce is committed to the success of not just Branco but everyone around him. We are very proud of him for this well-deserved recognition.”
Established in 1933 and headquartered in Neosho, Branco Enterprises Inc. is a leading provider of general contracting, design-build and construction management services. It was incorporated in 1976 and added a Springfield office in 2019.
