BRANSON, Mo. — Herschend Enterprises, the parent company of Silver Dollar City, announced this week that it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for all of its 11,000 employees who choose to pursue further education.
The investment will be made through GROW U, a program of Herschend Enterprises that will launch Feb. 24. It will be available for all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees across the company's 25 U.S. attractions, including Silver Dollar City, Showboat Branson Belle, White Water and the Silver Dollar City campground.
“Herschend’s GROW U is not only a significant and transformational investment in our employees' growth, but also our love culture in action,” said Andrew Wexler, CEO of Herschend Enterprises, in a statement. “Herschend is rooted in love. It’s evident at every Herschend property, every day — in the way we treat and support each other, how we 'create memories worth repeating' for guests, and most importantly, how we care for our employees.”
GROW U will partner with Guild Education, an education platform, to fully fund diploma, degree and certificate programs for employees in high-demand fields such as business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing. The company also will provide partial funding up to $5,250 per year for 150 additional programs in fields such as hospitality, engineering, human resources and art design.
“Whether it’s to pursue a new dream or advance their career with us, we care about our employees’ personal and professional growth because we believe that their futures should be grown with love, not loans,” said Deanna Partridge, vice president of talent development for Herschend Family Entertainment. “Our team members’ success is our success, and that’s why we’re thrilled to make this benefit available to all, regardless of their role in the company and without the burden of debt.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.