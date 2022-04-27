Amanda Stone has been named community engagement coordinator for the Joplin School District and coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin.
“Amanda brings enthusiasm and a desire to serve the students and staff of Joplin Schools,” said Sandra Cantwell, executive director of student services, in a statement. “She is always searching for connections with people and ways to create meaningful relationships. She will do well in this opportunity to help local families.”
Stone previously worked as news and media relations coordinator for Missouri Southern State University and as marketing manager, community relations director and education services coordinator for The Joplin Globe. She also has been an English language teacher in Poland.
Stone attended Missouri Southern and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She has volunteered with the Carthage Crisis Center and Art Feeds and has served as a judge for Joplin’s Golden Apple awards.
“I’ve realized that I have a longing for my professional work to directly impact the greater good,” Stone said in a statement. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue serving our community by helping meet the needs of our students through Bright Futures Joplin.”
