PITTSBURG, Kan. — Alana Muller, a speaker, podcast host, entrepreneur and contributor to national publications, will be in Pittsburg this week to present a workshop, “Five Tips for Networking Success: The Coffee Lunch Coffee Approach,” for the community and Pittsburg State University students.
The community workshop will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in The Foundry conference room at Block22, 402 N. Broadway, and will be open to the public. Registration is $10, with refreshments and child care provided. To register, email dclark@pittstate.edu.
Muller then will have lunch at noon Thursday with the PSU Kelce Student Leadership Council, and will lead a workshop at 3:30 p.m. in the Governors Room of the Overman Student Center for a select group of business students.
Muller is the author of "Coffee Lunch Coffee: A Practical Field Guide for Master Networking" and host of the "Enterprise.ing" podcast. She also writes weekly for Bizwomen.com and has contributed to Forbes.com, The Huffington Post, CNBC and other publications.
Muller also is the former president of Kauffman FastTrac, a global provider of training to aspiring and established entrepreneurs. She previously spent several years as an executive with Sprint.
