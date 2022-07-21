CARTHAGE, Mo. — Butterball, a food service company with a processing plant in Carthage, will partner with Fair Acres Family Y this summer to serve 100 free meals per day for local youths.
The company will sponsor the on-site meals program and provide ongoing in-kind donations from its Carthage plant, primarily ground turkey, to supplement meal plans, officials announced in a news release.
“Butterball believes everyone deserves to feel great about what they eat, and expanding access to food where needed is an important part of our role in the local community,” said Christa Leupen, senior manager of purpose and public relations, in a statement. “With summer food programs falling short in reaching the additional 86% of youth who are at risk for food insecurity, it’s even more important to support kids within our own communities by providing nutritious meals during the summer.”
Summer meals will be served:
• From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Youth Activity Center, 400 S. Maple St.
• From 4 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Carthage Municipal Pool, 521 Robert Ellis Young Drive.
Meals also will be served to youth participating in the Family Y’s summer day camp, said Jonathan Roberts, executive director and CEO, in a statement.
“Throughout the summer, the Y, in partnership with Ozarks Food Harvest, provides breakfast, lunch and dinner to youth under the age of 18 at three community locations. ... Through the local Y’s meal programs, over 43,000 free meals were distributed to local kids in 2021,” he said in the statement. “This partnership with Butterball will enable the Y to provide nourishing meals for even more children throughout the community.”
More than half of students enrolled in the Carthage School District come from households that are eligible for free or reduced-rate lunches, often used as an indicator of poverty level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.