CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — As soon as she heard that “Mr. Carl Junction,” Gary Stubblefield, had died unexpectedly, Cavanaugh Studyvin knew what would be happening in the next few weeks.
“This region is not the same, would not be where it is today without him and what he did,” said Studyvin, executive director of the city's Chamber of Commerce, at Tuesday morning's dedication of the Gary Stubblefield Chamber Center, 205 N. Main St. “When I heard of his passing, this immediately was something I wanted to do. And our amazing board and family were completely on board. If you don’t know, we would not have this building without Gary.”
Stubblefield, the former longtime director of the chamber, died March 11 at the age of 61. On May 10, 2016, Stubblefield had cut the ribbon for the opening of the building as the chamber offices.
On Tuesday, Stubblefield’s mother, Virginia Stepp, cut the ribbon dedicating the structure as the Gary Stubblefield Chamber Center.
“Thank you for sharing your son with the community and with all of us,” Studyvin said to Stepp. “He loved Carl Junction, he was Mr. Carl Junction, and I know you are so proud of him and you have every right to be. His legacy will continue on.”
Lisa Knutzen worked with Stubblefield years ago when the chamber was based in an office in the Carl Junction Community Center.
Knutzen, who volunteered for years working on economic development in Carl Junction with Stubblefield, said he earned the distinction of being recognized by the chamber and the community.
“It's a wonderful occasion to celebrate Gary’s life and his contribution to the community,” Knutzen said. “This building took a while to get built, and to have it with his name on it will be a wonderful thing for the town. He’s done so much to help grow the community, and to have a lasting memorial for him means a lot.”
Sharon Clark, retired Carl Junction postmaster and a friend of Stubblefield's, said he earned the title of "Mr. Carl Junction."
“I was on the chamber board when it (the building) started being planned, and I really thought Gary had lost his mind," Clark said. "I didn’t think the Carl Junction chamber needed a building. Well, because of Gary’s efforts, we did need a building because we’ve grown so big, and to have his name on it, it’s like a lasting tribute. You can’t think of Carl Junction and not think of Gary Stubblefield and his legacy.”
Cheryle Finley, of Carthage, was a friend of Stubblefield's and served as a dance partner for Stubblefield on a 2015 Dancing With the Local All-Stars program.
“He was one of my best friends,” Finley said. “I think it’s very fitting that they’re recognizing him, and I’m excited for it. He took this chamber and ran with it. I think they're always going to be moving forward. I think they’ll have the vision, and he started that for them.”
