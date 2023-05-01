CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday to honor its late former executive director who led the effort to build the modern Carl Junction chamber.
Current director Cavanaugh Studyvin said the chamber will unveil a plaque honoring Gary Stubblefield and cut a ribbon dedicating the building as The Gary Stubblefield Chamber Center.
Stubblefield died at the age of 61 on March 11 following a sudden illness.
The dedication is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the chamber office, 205 N. Main St.
“Gary did so much for the community,” Studyvin said. “He was Carl Junction’s cheerleader, advocate and friend. When he was executive director of the CJACC, he was able to accomplishment so much including getting that building built for the chamber.”
Studyvin said Stubblefield, who was the chamber’s first executive director, also led the campaign to build the Main Street headquarters, which was dedicated in January 2017.
The chamber had existed for about 40 years before the building was built and Stubblefield had worked out of a single office with Carl Junction resident Lisa Knutzen, who was volunteering and working on economic development in the city.
“Before, the chamber was housed in an office at the community center,” Studyvin said. “We would not physically be where we are today without him, so it’s only fitting that we name the building after him. His legacy continues on and we want to honor him.”
Studyvin called Stubblefield “Mr. Carl Junction” in March.
“He was just naturally given that title from the community because he was always promoting what was happening in Carl Junction while he was executive director for the chamber and even after he retired from that position,” Studyvin said in at the time. “When you think of Carl Junction, you think of Gary. He made a huge impact on the residents, organizations and businesses in the Four-State Area. He had a servant's heart and there wasn't anyone who didn't know who he was.”
He also helped organize and build the Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival every fall.
Stubblefield also worked as director of the Carl Junction Senior Center before joining the chamber and volunteered with Lions Club of Carl Junction, Joplin NALA Read, Lafayette House, Spiva Center for the Arts, Joplin Metro Credit Union and others.
Stubblefield’s interest in domestic violence stemmed from the death of his only sibling, his sister, Diana Kelly, in 1990. She was a victim of domestic violence and that loss drove him to want to help others. One way he did that was to serve on the board of directors of Joplin’s Lafayette House, which serves victims of domestic violence.
The Carl Junction Chamber adopted the #beagary hashtag upon his death to recognize and encourage the kind of community service he was known for and sold #beagary T-shirts at the time of his death.
“We encourage attendees to wear the #beAGary shirt if they purchased one, or wear red,” Studyvin said. “We encourage attendees to stick around for biscuits and gravy afterward, served by one of Gary’s favorites — Granny Shaffer’s restaurant.”
