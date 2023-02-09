BURBANK, Calif. — Robert Stokes is a Jason DeRulo fan, now that he has worked directly with the singer and his dance team on choreography for a performance at Super Bowl events.
"I'm one of the least qualified people for doing rhythm," said Stokes, the owner of Carl Junction business Stokes Robotics. "I found that talking with DeRulo and his choreographers, talking about changes to a dance routine, was a fairly surreal moment."
Stokes and his team have met that moment, however. Eight robot dogs from the company will be involved Sunday in a special performance, as the singer debuts his new song "Saturday/Sunday" at the Super Bowl LVII TikTok Tailgate Party.
On Thursday, he and his team were in Burbank for rehearsals. They will travel to Glendale, Arizona — the site of this year's Super Bowl — for one more rehearsal Saturday before showtime on Sunday.
DeRulo is a headliner for the show, alongside the Black Keys. Hosted by Allison Rochell and Isaac Rochell, the show will also feature a collection of TikTok creators. It is viewable on the TikTok app.
The DeRulo performance will feature eight Go1 robots manufactured by Unitree Robotics. The four-legged robots resemble canines, and are capable of coordinated dance moves. Stokes Robotics is the distributor and a secondary developer for the robots.
Stokes said his company found out about the opportunity last month, and things moved quickly. Programming work that usually takes a month was completed in a week.
Ordinarily the robots are intended to be used for safety and law enforcement efforts, as well as research and educational uses. Stokes said he hopes that the robots being featured in an energetic routine alongside other dancers will inspire people to learn more about them. He noted that a routine similar to what will be featured Sunday can easily be designed by students in a robotics class.
"The primary purpose for these robots is education and law enforcement, where they can protect people from dangerous situations," Stokes said. "This show will give a lot of publicity to what robots can do. The whole idea is to use them to protect people and save lives."
