CARTHAGE, Mo. — Julie Reams, currently with the Chamber of Commerce at Pittsburg, Kansas, will join the Carthage Chamber of Commerce as its new president starting in mid-January.
Reams will succeed retiring Mark Elliff, the Carthage chamber president for the past nine years.
The Carthage chamber said in a statement that Reams has been a volunteer for multiple chambers in Girard, Andover, Wichita and Pittsburg in Kansas before being hired at Pittsburg. She earned three Volunteer of the Year awards for three communities. She also has a wealth of experience with not-for-profit work, member services, city government and community events, according to the statement.
Paul Eckels, chairman of the board of the Carthage chamber, said, ”We look forward to her leadership of our 430-member organization and continuing advancement of the community and business environment.”
Elliff has led the organization since April 1, 2012, after retiring from a 34-year career in banking.
Elliff announced his decision to retire from the chamber in July.
Reams said chambers of commerce are vital resources for a community’s business owners and leaders and she’s excited to start leading Carthage’s chamber.
“I’m excited to be a part of Carthage, to be a part of the chamber and to make sure all of our businesses are represented and we’re all working together to make great things happen,” Reams told the Globe. “I’m very excited to start the new role and lead such a wonderful organization in a great community. I’ve been involved with several chambers in the course of my working career and I feel that its very important for our business communities to have those resources that are so vital to the whole area.”
Reams said she grew up in Southeast Kansas and has come to Carthage frequently as a visitor to see the Precious Moments Chapel complex, the Christmas holiday lights and the historic Carthage square.
“There is just always something in Carthage, even just walking around the square, going into the shops,” Reams said. I love that connection that business owners have with the stranger that walks in from the street.”
She said she’s made it her mission wherever she lives to be more than just a resident of the community.
