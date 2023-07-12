CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage City Council voted Tuesday to reverse its decision to remove the Carthage Water & Electric Plant board of directors and reappoint the six members to the terms they were serving.
The council voted 7-0 with members Ed Hardesty and Mark Elliff abstaining to reappoint Steve Beimdiek, Pat Goff, Danny Lambeth, Darren Collier, Brian Schmidt and Ron Ross to the utility’s governing board.
The move reverses a 7-2 vote from a special session of the council June 15.
City officials and CW&EP board members say they hope this puts an end to the dispute over the utility’s annual budget that has been boiling since the end of May.
About 70 people filled the council chambers Tuesday, the third meeting in a row where decisions regarding CW&EP drew a full house of residents who appeared to support the utility in the dustup.
• On June 13, the chambers were filled after word got out that a council committee had recommended that salary increases for utility workers, which normally would take effect July 1 after the council approves the utility’s budget, would be put on hold because the utility board had not completed a salary study to determine whether CW&EP workers were being paid fairly compared with area utilities.
Mayor Dan Rife said the city planned to give the wage increases, but the board had not properly voted on the salaries and was not giving the council the information it needed on salaries for the upcoming the fiscal year. The utility said it had given the council salary surveys from national public utility associations that it used instead of a salary study, but Rife said that was not sufficient.
The council voted to reverse the budget committee’s recommendation and give the CW&EP workers the salary hikes July 1 while still conducting a salary survey, but on June 15, it met behind closed doors and then voted to remove all six board members.
That move prompted a public backlash that included social media posts calling for the recall of some council members. The board members issued a news release saying the move was not legal and that they still considered themselves the proper CW&EP directors.
• On June 27, about 375 people attended a council meeting, with seven speaking against the removal action. The council then attempted to reverse its action, but City Attorney Nate Dally said city ordinances required the motion to receive a two-thirds majority, or seven votes, in favor to pass. The vote to reconsider was 6-4 in favor.
• On June 30, Rife released a statement saying the two boards had met and ironed out their differences and that the council would be voting Tuesday to reinstate the board.
Council member Ed Hardesty, one of the two council members who abstained, took issue with Rife’s June 30 statement.
“I voted to abstain because reappointing the board will go a long way toward mending this problem; however, I disagree with our public statement that was made,” Hardesty said after the meeting. “On the last sentence, it said there was no ordinances broken by either side. That was wrong. There was an ordinance broken. So I will not vote to support the board since they did break the ordinance and they are adamant that they didn’t break it.”
Council member Mark Elliff, the other council member to abstain, said: “My vote to remove the board members was based on information presented to the council, which at that time indicated there was a violation of a city ordinance,” Elliff said. “When we were sworn into office, part of our oath was to uphold the ordinances of the city of Carthage. That was the sole reasoning for my vote.”
Rife said he hopes Tuesday’s action will end the dispute, but he also said the city and the utility need to work on communicating better.
“Are there still things we need to work on? Sure, and we’re going to do that,” Rife said. “We’re all committed to do that.”
Schmidt, the president of the CW&EP board, said he too hopes the issue is behind the city.
“I’m glad it worked out in the end,” Schmidt said. “I think we still have some work to do, but I think with the right communication, we’ll get it done.”
