CARTHAGE, Mo. — City leaders are making a new attempt to create space for industrial development in Carthage.
The city is working with Carthage Water & Electric Plant and the Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley Memorial Trust to come up with matching funds for a state grant to buy more than 240 acres of land just south of Mercy Hospital Carthage at a cost of a little less than $5 million.
The city for decades has attempted to buy land for economic development in that rural part of the town south of the hospital.
The entities needed to make the application possible were brought together by an employee in a new position who came to the city less than two months ago.
New to the job
“I’ve got to hand it to Jeff Meredith — that was really an impossible task that he got done in a very short time,” said City Administrator Greg Dagnan talking about Carthage’s new economic development director who pulled the parts together in the days since he started work Jan. 8.
“Jeff Meredith started, and a couple of days later was the first Carthage Economic Development Commission's board meeting, and Jeff had already been researching this,” Dagnan said. "The CEDC board is like, 'You’re new, this is good timing, go ahead, go for it.'"
With a deadline of Feb. 20 to apply for the grant, Meredith pulled together the willing seller, Don Butcher, son of Sam Butcher, creator of the Precious Moments Chapel and Visitors Center; and the three entities putting up local matching funds.
Those entities are the Steadley Trust, which pledged $1 million over five years; Carthage Water & Electric Plant, which needs part of the land for infrastructure development and pledged $1.5 million; and the city, which put up $1 million from its Public Facilities/Bond Fund, money that came from the sale of McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital to Mercy in 2015.
Meredith said Thursday that all local entities had signed off on the project and that the application had been sent to the Missouri Department of Economic Development for its Industrial Site Development Grant program, a $75 million pot of money set aside from the state’s share of federal America Rescue Plan Act funds to promote local industrial development.
Council debate
The Carthage City Council signed off on the grant proposal at its Feb. 14 meeting but not without some discussion and dissent.
The council gave final approval to the grant application by a 7-3 vote, with members Robin Harrison, Brandi Ensor, David Armstrong, Ceri Otero, Robin Blair, Alan Snow and Mark Elliff in support of the proposal, and Trudy Blankenship, Ed Hardesty and Tiffany Cossey against it.
Hardesty said he wasn’t opposed to the idea of acquiring industrial park land but that he had to vote no after hearing from a number of constituents.
“I understand that this is a grant that is time-critical,” Hardesty said. “It’s here; we should take advantage of it. There’s a lot of things that have been neglected over the years, and it would be nice to use the money to come back up to speed on things. Again, my comments are moot. I see where this is going, but I need to represent my constituents.”
Cossey also voted against the grant application, but she acknowledged the work Meredith put into the project in such a short time.
“You actually did your job and found a fantastic grant that would help pay for this expansion, and I feel like if the timing was different and we had more time and we had more of a chance to investigate it, I think this would be absolutely ideal,” Cossey said.
“It’s just we haven’t had enough time," she said. "All of the pieces are not in place in terms of we’ve not had a chance to look into it, we don’t even know how we’re going to access it. We don’t know that we have the infrastructure to support it. And I understand that there’s a critical time element. A lot of bad decisions have been made because of time constraints and someone felt pressure to do it.”
Ensor said she was voting yes because it's a chance to leverage city money for a project that has been needed for years.
“I’d rather take a chance at having something fabulous instead of, no, we’re not going to mess with it,” Ensor said. “This is a grant; it’s not a done deal. It’s taking a shot at making the most of the funds we have, taking what we have and increasing that by matching grants. So if we have the chance of getting an industrial park for a rock-bottom price for the city because of all the matches and grant money coming in, there’s no harm in doing that.”
Armstrong acknowledged other needs that were discussed at the meeting, including major problems at Carl Lewton Stadium and the Municipal Pool, but an industrial park has been discussed for decades.
“I want to recognize that this project is something which has been on the back burner for our community for 30-plus years,” Armstrong said.
Commented
