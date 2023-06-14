About the utility Carthage Water & Electric Plant is owned by the city of Carthage and provides electricity, water, sewer and fiber optic internet service in Carthage. The utility turns 125 years old this year. The Carthage mayor appoints members of the CW&EP Board of Directors, which manages the operation of the utility. The council is tasked with approving the utility’s annual budget every year after it is approved by the board. From the revenue received through utility rates and other income, CW&EP provides a transfer to the city’s general revenue fund. This year that transfer will be approximately $1.25 million.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A recommendation to hold off on pay raises for workers with the city-owned utility company, Carthage Water & Electric Plant, was jettisoned by the City Council after it met with stiff opposition Tuesday night when dozens of utility employees packed the chambers.
The council’s budget ways and means committee recommended on a unanimous vote at a meeting Monday to hold utility workers salaries at the previous year’s levels until a salary study could be performed, a move that could have taken three to four months, according to city officials.
After listening to a customer and 10 employees, managers and board members of the utility speak against the proposal, the council voted unanimously, with members of the budget committee agreeing, to include the raises in the CW&EP budget.
The problem, according to Mayor Dan Rife, was that the utility didn’t provide evidence that it had voted on a specific list of company positions and salaries, as required by a city ordinance, and the council had only been provided a list of salaries from fiscal year 2023. Officials said they couldn’t approve salaries for fiscal year 2024 because the panel didn’t have the list it needed.
“Looking at the ordinance, a list of positions and employees and salaries needed to be approved either by their board or by the council,” Rife said. “We couldn’t see where that had been done. I think the differences are in the way they do their budget versus ours. That’s part of it. They don’t separate out the salaries into a line item.
“Everybody was upset, and I totally understand that. No one on the council was trying to cause any harm to any of the staff or employees. We just wanted to make sure that everything was done and by the book, and everybody was covered in that way.”
CW&EP’s budget recommended a 3% cost of living increase for all employees, and up to 3% in merit pay increases that would be given all or in part to employees who had been evaluated and determined to have earned them.
CW&EP General Manager Chuck Bryant estimated that a total 6% increase in salaries for all employees would cost between $250,000 and $300,000 to his utility, out of total expenses of $38.65 million in fiscal year 2024.
Audience comments
Steve Beimdiek, a longtime member of the CW&EP board, was the first speaker, and he said he didn’t believe the utility board had violated any city ordinance.
Beimdiek also said he disagreed with the budget committee’s recommendation that the City Council pass all parts of CW&EP’s budget except the salary increases.
“I don’t think that’s appropriate, and you’ll get a chance tonight to correct that mistake I feel like was made in a motion when you get to the point of the budget,” Beimdiek said. “We’ve got in that process a plan to do a salary study. The salary study is something that the board feels is important, just as important as you all do. We’re all for that.”
Valery Butler told the council she’s worked for the city for 32 years, eight years with the police department, one year at city hall and 23 years at CW&EP.
“You’ll always find us (CW&EP workers) at the Maple Leaf Parade, you’ll always find us at the Christmas parade,” Butler said. “CWEP also helps beautify the city by planting 20 trees throughout the city each year, and Sparkle in the Park, wasn’t it beautiful?”
Bill Putnam, another former City Council member and former Carthage Water & Electric Plant board member, said he’s only a customer now, but he asked the council to avoid micromanaging the utility.
“Hire the best people you can and put them in charge and let them do it,” Putnam said. “I know from past experience, we have a very, very competent board. There’s no reason to question the capabilities of the board. I happened to be on the Board of Public Works when we hired Chuck Bryant. I’ve seen him work for years. And all I’m saying, folks, is it ain’t broken, so don’t try to fix it.”
Council response
Council member David Armstrong spent several minutes before the meeting outside listening to the CW&EP employees offer their opinions about the proposal.
In the meeting, during a council comment period, Armstrong, a member of the budget committee, told the employees they had been heard.
“What you have said here is important; you being here is important,” Armstrong said. “And you are not going to be ignored. I think we can find common ground.”
In the end, budget committee Chairman Alan Snow amended the budget committee’s recommendation and the council voted unanimously to include the salary increases in CW&EP’s budget and conduct a salary study in cooperation with the CW&EP board in the next year.
The council approved the amendment and will take final action with a second reading of all the budget ordinances at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 27.
