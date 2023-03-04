On the Web

To view the ordinances discussed at the Carthage City Council’s Feb. 28, 2023 regular meeting, people can go here online https://carthagemo.portal.civicclerk.com/event/778/files to view the meeting agenda.

• The ordinance amending the city zoning code to say where businesses related to marijuana may locate is called C.B. 23-09 and is listed under old business.

• The ordinance changing the city’s criminal code to account for marijuana is called C.B. 23-14 and is listed under new business.

People can view the actual ordinances by scrolling down in the 142-page agenda.