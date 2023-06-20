CARTHAGE, Mo. — Saying that the Carthage Water & Electric Plant Board of Directors had failed to provide information and documentation the City Council needed to complete the city budget, the council voted on Thursday to remove all six members of the utility board and begin searching for new members.
But the board members are saying that the council doesn’t have the authority to remove them all.
It’s a dispute that has been coming to the surface for about a month and seems to pivot on the interpretation of a two-paragraph city ordinance adopted in the 1960s and amended in 1978.
CW&EP board members said City Attorney Nate Dally notified them in May that he had reinterpreted the ordinance, changing the way CW&EP should report payroll details to the council.
Thursday's vote came just two days after dozens of CW&EP employees, managers and board members attended the regular council meeting to protest a proposal to effectively put utility employees’ wages in a holding pattern until a salary study could be completed because of what the council’s budget ways and means committee said was a lack of proper documentation of wages and positions provided by the CW&EP board.
The council reversed course and decided to allow a 3% cost-of-living increase across the board and up to 3% in merit pay increases to continue without waiting on the salary study.
Mayor Dan Rife said Friday that the dispute was solely about meeting the requirements of city ordinances.
“There’s no intention of City Council to take over day-to-day operations at CW&EP; that’s not anyone’s desire,” Rife said. “They’re a fantastic utility and have served the city well. This is in no way any kind of reflection on any of the staff there at CW&EP. We love our employees in every department of the city. They all do a good job. It’s just a matter of wanting to make sure that the budget that’s passed meets those criteria and is a legitimate budget.”
Danny Lambeth, a longtime Carthage business leader and one of the members of the CW&EP board who was dismissed, said members feel like they gave the council the information it needed and that they never saw this latest action by the council coming.
“I was absolutely blown away,” Lambeth said. “It’s very, very difficult to understand, given the situation and how easy this would have been to all work out. I was flabbergasted that they felt like that was the best option. It’s just not the way you do things. You sit and talk about it, and there’s a process that’s in place to replace board members, and this isn’t the way to do it.”
7-2 vote
According to the minutes of a special meeting held by the Carthage City Council on Thursday, the panel voted 7-2 to remove the six CW&EP board members.
According to the minutes, the reasons, as outlined by City Attorney Nate Dally, included the CW&EP board failing to abide by Ordinance 2-320 and failure to provide budget documents as requested multiple times.
Council members voting to remove the board were Brandi Ensor, Chris Taylor, Trudy Blankenship, David Armstrong, Ed Hardesty, Mark Elliff and Tiffany Cossey. Voting against were Terri Heckmaster and Alan Snow.
In a news release issued after that meeting, the council thanked CW&EP board members for “their many years of dedicated service to the city of Carthage.”
The release said the emergency meeting was called after the city discovered that the city ordinance that regulates the authority of the CW&EP board to create positions and assign salaries was not being followed.
“Action was required by the Water and Electric board to correct this error and comply with city code and Missouri state statutes by providing documentation to the budget committee,” the release said. “This information was not provided after repeated requests and resulted in the Carthage City Council voting to remove the current appointed members of the Carthage Water and Electric Board. City officials would like to stress that this is in no way a reflection of the city employees that work for the Carthage Water and Electric Plant. This will not negatively affect the employment or salary of any Water and Electric employee.”
Board members' response
The members of the CW&EP board responded with a news release Monday saying they “would like to set the record straight concerning the attempted dissolution of the board by the Carthage City Council on June 15 and the subsequent unsigned press release issued on June 15.”
The board said legal counsel has told them this was not a lawful action by the city and that “we remain the duly appointed members of the CWEP Board.”
The release outlined the CW&EP board’s version of events, starting with a May 18 letter from Rife seeking salary information for all positions at the utility and the planned adjustments for the coming fiscal year.
Board members said they complied with Dally’s reinterpretation of the city ordinance 2-320 and said all the allegations in the city’s news release are untrue.
“We view the actions of the council as a personal attack upon our character and believe that a public apology is in order,” the board members said. “We are incredibly proud of the 125 years of excellent utility service provided by the hard-working men and women at CW&EP and don’t want to see our utility disrupted by politics or personal agendas."
Second statement
The city released another statement Tuesday, restating that the board had been removed.
“The Water and Electric Board is a mayoral appointed board and can be removed by a majority vote of council with approval of the mayor,” the statement said. “This removal was done in open session at an emergency meeting. Following the removal of the Water and Electric Board, the mayor, as the custodian of all city employees, has taken an oversight role with the current management structure of water and electric remaining in place.”
Bill Lasley, the Carthage attorney representing the CW&EP board members, said neither the charter nor city ordinances give the council authority to remove all utility board members at one time.
“If a city can, at will, change the personnel on a board, or abolish a board or commission, its independence and stability are gone,” Lasley said. “How are you going to get good people, reliable people to serve on something when it is a mere political tool of whatever mayor or council happens to be in power at that time?"
Commented
